Critical step in progressing regional tourism growth get underway

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 11:11

A critical step in progressing the Accelerate25 Action Plan for regional tourism growth gets underway today with the first of three Visit Ruapehu led workshops as part of the development of the ‘Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan’.

The work involves the development of a clear ‘Value Proposition and Brand Promise’ for the Ruapehu sub-region (Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks and Whanganui River) alongside a ‘Destination Development Plan’.

These workshops form part of the process for capturing the views, opinions and experiences of visitor sector operators and community partners that is key to capturing the authenticity of the region and the overall success of the project.

The first workshop takes place at the Chateau Tongariro Hotel in Whakapapa Village today (Mon 10 Apr) from 1.00pm to 5.00pm followed by workshops tomorrow (Tue 11 Apr) in Taumarunui (Central Park Hotel, 11.00am to 2.00pm) and Ohakune on Wednesday (12 Apr, Powderhorn Chateau 11.00am to 2.00pm).

Visit Ruapehu Chief Executive Claire McKnight said that the workshops will help identify the key tourism experiences that provide the greatest opportunities for growth and the key messages about our special places that will under-pin all future market development work.

"This work will provide the amazing opportunity to align all Ruapehu and regional partners and stakeholders and have everybody speaking with one voice to promote our region, together," she said.

"The objective of the Value Proposition and Brand Promise work is to produce visual, engaging and exciting collateral, language and imagery that captures the outstanding experience and ‘feeling’ of the region."

"This can be used by to promote the region under a united vision."

"The Destination Development Plan is an in-depth look at the existing offering of the region that will aim to identify existing and future development opportunities both in terms of visitor experiences and the local infrastructure needed to support them."

Mrs. McKnight said that it was not too late for local visitor sector and community partners to participate in the process.

"Even if people cannot make it to this week’s workshops we would encourage them to register their interest in the project so we can engage with them and keep them informed of the progress."

People can register their interest on-line via Council’s website ruapehudc.govt.nz or email info@visitruapehu.com," said McKnight.