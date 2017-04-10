Cyclone Cook has similarities to Bola says Bob McDavitt

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 12:23

Iconic New Zealand meteorologist Bob McDavitt has some a concern about Cyclone Cook - it has a few similarities to Cyclone Bola which caused immense slips and flooding to New Zealand in March 1988.

While newspapers and radio stations seem to find people every year that say a local weather event was "worse than Bola" you'll be very hard pressed to find any meteorologists in New Zealand that compares any weather event to Bola, as Bola was so significant.

No two storms are the same - and our mountains and ranges make "pockets" of severe weather which often produce different results from similar rain and wind events.

But here's where Mr McDavitt sees the similarities (from his weekly South Pacific sailing weather email)

"Tropical Cyclone Cook is, at this stage, worthy of comparison with Tropical Cyclone Bola (a very wet and slow-moving cyclone off eastern NZ in early March 1988)" says McDavitt - and for three possible reasons:

1) "A close analysis of BOLA showed it made two loops around Vanuatu, making a slow-moving feature. COOK is in a slow-moving environment when over Vanuatu so it may also do some loops".

2) "BOLA’s path off to the southeast was blocked by a large HIGH located to east of New Zealand, so that it was knocked slowly to south and southwest lingering near northern NZ. TC COOK may also be blocked by a HIGH and knocked southwest when it becomes extra-tropical and loses its tropical characteristics".

3) "BOLA had a tropical depression accomplice to its east that went south over the Niue area as BOLA came south. This helped form converging "rivers of moist air" that hit the Gisborne hills in 1988. TC COOK has a similar accomplice, and the converging rivers of moist air, according to today’s data, may be in eastern Bay of Plenty on Friday 14 April. Mind you, there is still plenty of time for this scenario to change, but its worth watching".

- 6am Rain map for Good Friday shows the low very near East Cape - possibly making a direct hit - but wind isn't the major concern, it's torrential flooding rains. Ex-cyclone Cook may even make landfall around East Cape in the early hours of Friday morning (or brushing closely to the east - either way it's certainly one to monitor very closely).

- WeatherWatch.co.nz with Bob McDavitt's weekly 'Weathergram'