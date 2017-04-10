Road Safety: We need to do better this Easter, MP says

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 13:07

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey has launched his 2017 Easter Road Safety campaign with a strong message that motorists need to do better this year.

"Last year, there were four fatal crashes over the Easter weekend in New Zealand," Doocey said. "Let’s all aim to get to our destinations safely this year."

The MP said simple measures like taking a break and driving fresh could make the difference in arriving safely. "We know driver fatigue is a major factor when it comes to crashes."

Doocey marked the launch of his campaign by getting out on the road with his road-safety signs to remind people to take a break when they needed it.

The MP’s message comes with a personal story.

"As a teenager, I was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a serious crash. I was thrown out the back window and spent time in hospital recovering. That crash was a direct result of the driver falling asleep at the wheel," Doocey said.

"Let’s all help each other to get home safely this Easter," Doocey said. "If the driver of your vehicle is tired, make sure he takes a break."

Caption:

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey puts up his road-safety signs ahead of the Easter holidays.