Wellington Police looking for missing man

Wellington Police are looking for 66-year-old Jack KeuKeu, missing from the Cardiff Crescent area in Cannons Creek.

Mr Keukeu was last seen on Friday morning, April 7, after going for a walk.

He was last seen wearing fitted trousers, a light grey or brown polo or T-shirt with a black stripe down the front, and a gold watch.

He may appear disoriented as he is not overly familiar with Wellington.

Anyone who sees Mr KeuKeu or who has any information on his possible whereabouts is asked to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.