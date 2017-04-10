Library restructure brings disruption and innovation - PSA

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 14:34

The restructuring of Auckland’s libraries will lead to substantial disruption for staff - and a challenge to maintain existing services, the PSA says.

Auckland Council has released the final version of its Fit For The Future document, which details plans to change the way Auckland’s libraries operate.

"We are concerned about the disruption these changes will cause," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"We are heartened there will be no further job losses, but the majority of our members will face significant change.

"Library staff will now be based across a local board area rather than a single library, which some members are concerned could lead to a loss of local knowledge.

"Opening hours are largely unaffected, but there will be fewer staff working at some libraries as a result of these changes.

"We will stay in close contact with our members to ensure they can carry on delivering the excellent service Aucklanders deserve - let alone cater to a growing population."

The PSA welcomes the broad and innovative thinking in the Fit for the Future proposals, including the enhanced digital services and the increased commitment to Maori.

But Mr Barclay says it is unfortunate that cost-cutting was a driver of many of these reforms.

"The PSA had extensive involvement in the process and we acknowledge the Council has listened to some of our concerns.

"Libraries are a tÄonga of any community, as are the people who work in them.

"We will be closely monitoring how requests for flexible working and role sharing are handled, and will work hard to ensure new working schedules are fair."