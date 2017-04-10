Asbestos concerns prompt Council staff to move

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 15:44

Significant health and safety issues with TaupÅ District Council’s main office building on Lake Terrace will see staff relocated within the next three months.

The identification of friable asbestos in the front part of the building will see councillors consider a recommendation to build a new building at an extraordinary Council meeting on Thursday. Other issues identified include a requirement to undertake earthquake strengthening, obsolete cabling in the ceiling cavity that poses a fire risk, and several leaks in the roof.

Chief executive Gareth Green said the council had known about the need to earthquake strengthen the building for some time however the seriousness of the asbestos risk had only been realised recently when a painter was asked to provide a quote to undertake some maintenance work.

Following that an investigation by an independent contractor was commissioned which confirmed asbestos, some of it friable, in the front of the building. Friable means it can easily disintegrate and enter the air. It poses significant health risks if it is disturbed.

"That has left us in a position where we cannot even wash the building," said Mr Green. "The building is deteriorating and the risk to our staff, our visitors and the environment around the building is escalating.

"We have received advice that unless we act the most likely consequence is significant harm. Like all employers, we have a responsibility under the Health and Safety at Work Act to keep our staff and the public safe, and in this case that means that we need to exit this building until the risks are eliminated," he said.

Staff had officially been informed of the need to relocate on Friday. Alternative accommodation options for the council operations are being investigated. The length of the relocation would be dependent on the final decision the council reached, said Mr Green.

Two workshops had been held with the Council over the past two weeks to seek direction on how best to address the issues. They had been held in confidence due to the delicate nature of the health and safety issues.

Six options were considered including undertaking just the necessary health and safety work, refurbishing either part or all of the existing building, or building a new one.

On Thursday, councillors will be asked to confirm their preferred option to build a new building. That would see consultation with the community as part of the 2017/18 draft Annual Plan process starting May 1.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 13 in the Council Chamber, starting at 9am.