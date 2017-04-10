Car on fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 15:16

Police and Fire Service are attending to a car that caught fire just after 1.30pm today on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, just prior to the Gillies Ave off-ramp.

The fire has been contained and no injuries have been reported.

One lane heading southbound is partially blocked and all other lanes are open. The Gillies Ave off-ramp is not blocked.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.