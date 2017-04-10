Victoria Bridge crash victim named

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 15:56

Waikato Police are now in a position to confirm the name of a man found deceased at the scene of a collision between a car and a bus on Victoria Bridge in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

He was 54 year old Ambrose Matthew Hughes, of Hamilton, who was the driver of the car.

While the cause of Mr Hughes' death is yet to be confirmed by the Coroner, it's believed he may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.