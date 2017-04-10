Firearm incident near Queenstown

|
Queenstown Police are at an residential address on Ashenhurst Way, near Queenstown, where it is reported a person had been accidentally injured with a firearm.
Initial inquires indicate that the incident was accidental, and Police are in attendance and speaking with those involved to determine what has happened.
The victim will be transferred from Queenstown Hospital to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
