Expect delays following crash on Harbour Bridge

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 16:10

The Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect long delays and use State Highway 18 and 16 as an alternative route following a truck crash on the Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

The truck has now been cleared but the crash has delayed the movement of the median barrier on the bridge. This means there are currently four not five northbound lanes open to traffic and the evening peak is likely to last longer as a result.

The Transport Agency says this will affect traffic in both directions through as well as heading into and out of the CBD.