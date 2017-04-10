Call for inquiry in to abuse in care

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 16:12

ANZASW supports the need for a full state supported enquiry into the abuse of children in state care says Shannon Pakura, President. The stories of the of the four men, NgÄ MÅrehu, the survivors, recounted on The Hui on Sunday morning, reveal the shocking abuse that they, and others, experienced in state care. Sadly, as Jacinda Ardern identified on Morning Report this morning, young people in care are still describing similar experiences of abuse in youth residences.

Oranga Tamariki aims to put children and young people at the centre of the system. For this approach to be successful it is essential to understand what went wrong in the past in order to prevent the same mistakes occurring in the new ministry. Allegations that abuse continues must be investigated if the public are to have confidence.

The outcome such an enquiry validates the experience of all those who have been abused while in care and would provide them with a public apology. Additionally, the information gained must inform current practice in order to prevent ongoing abuse of New Zealand’s children and young people.

ANZASW urges the Government to initiate a state inquiry into the abuse of children and young people in state care as a matter of urgency.