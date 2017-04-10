Urgent water saving notice lifted - for now

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 16:26

Hamilton City Council has lifted Friday’s request for urgent water savings from the community after inspections showed the city’s Eastern Bulk Water Main emergency repairs survived Cyclone Debbie.

Although the immediate request has been lifted, water conservation measures may still be required during some aspects of construction, or if river levels rise again.

Massive rainfall from Cyclone Debbie flooded the repair site near the city’s main eastern water pipes. There is an increased risk of further subsidence and damage to the pipes, situated below the Hamilton Gardens, after a major riverbank slip in February and emergency stabilisation work has since been underway.

City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter says ensuring the repair site was not compromised during last week’s rainfall was of critical importance.

"Since the original slip and the break in the pipe connection, our first priority was to get the main back into service. We repaired the main, while engineering teams developed a stabilisation plan for the bank.

"Over the next few weeks we had further subsidence and storm events in the area, but had managed to do some emergency stabilisation work before Cyclone Debbie struck. River levels rose 2m above our repair site, with massive volumes of water flowing past so as a precaution we shut down the main until we could assess any impact on the work," Mrs Porter says.

"This meant we needed residents to save water over the weekend as we supplied the city from just the Western side. It’s important to note that there are no issues with water quality but supply levels are reduced significantly when we shut down this main."

Mrs Porter says the main is now back in operation but is being monitored closely with further heavy rain expected, and as the repairs continue. At this stage the emergency works are expected to be completed by the end of June.