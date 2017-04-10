New cycle road markings for 30 city locations

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 16:29

Wellington City Council will mark more roads with bicycle arrows, or ‘sharrows’, in 30 new locations across the city after a trial found they improved safety for everyone.

The sharrows will be used at:

- approaches to single-lane roundabouts

- within our 30km/h suburban shopping areas.

Sharrow road markings are used to show where people on bikes should ride to be most visible and avoid hazards like car doors. They also remind drivers to look out for people on bikes and to share the road.

Sharrows are already in place on Featherston Street and Victoria Street in the central city and on Taurima Street in Hataitai.

A 2014 trial, carried out in partnership with the NZ Transport Agency, found that more bicycle riders moved position to ‘take the lane’ when sharrows were marked on the road.

"People on bikes must be visible to be safe and sharrows encourage them to ride in a better position on the road, away from the door zone," says Councillor Sarah Free, Portfolio Leader for Public Transport, Cycling and Walking. "The trial also recorded a reduction in vehicle speeds at many sites. This is important because lower speeds improve safety for everyone."

The trial was held in Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Nelson.

Council contractors will be marking the sharrows throughout the city over the next few months. The work will start in Tawa as soon as resurfacing work has been completed. The other locations will follow.

There may be some disruption at times and traffic management will be in place.