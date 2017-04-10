Friendly brand launches 101 list

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 16:45

A list of 101 fun and family friendly things to do in and around Invercargill that are either free or low cost has been launched by Council’s Friendly brand. The list, which folds into a handy pocket-sized guide, is available on Council’s website, www.icc.govt.nz/community/friendly-brand/. Child, Youth and Family Friendly Committee Chairman, Darren Ludlow, said he was pleased to see the list arrive in time for the Easter and end-of-term breaks.

"There are lots of options, many of which remind us that not everything comes at a cost. While many of the activities may serve as a reminder for those of us who’ve lived here for a while, but may easily have forgotten about - for those families new to Invercargill or those visiting for a short time, we hope the 101 list will be a great resource," he said.

Council’s Community Development Manager, Mary Napper, said she hoped the list would be welcomed by residents and visitors looking for ideas about what to see and do in and around the Invercargill area.

"The City is a great place to raise a family and the surrounding areas provide plenty of opportunities to explore," Ms Napper said.