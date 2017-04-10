Police in attendance at incident in Queenstown

|
Police are in attendance at an incident near Closeburn, in the Queenstown area.
Police were notified just before 4:00pm to reports of one person trapped by a truck.
Emergency services are still working to free that person.
A helicopter is on its way from Dunedin and a crane is due to arrive to assist in moving the vehicle.
