Police attend incident in Closeburn near Queenstown

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 19:56

Police can now confirm that one person has died at the scene of an incident involving a truck in Closeburn near Queenstown.

Another person was also trapped with critical injuries and is being transported to Dunedin Hospital via helicopter.

There is a scene guard in place.

Police are still informing next of kin and as such there is no information on the identities of those involved.

WorkSafe will be notified.