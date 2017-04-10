Police seeking Marlborough man

Monday, 10 April, 2017 - 23:26

Police are looking for 45-year-old Rodney Shane Wright from Marlborough.

Wright has a warrant for his arrest for burglary and is considered dangerous.

Wright should not be approached and if anyone sees him they should call 111.

Wright may be travelling in his silver Toyota Surf, with the registeration DCS124.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.