Skeletal remains found near Hauraki Road

Police are in attendance on the beach at the end of Hauraki Road, Hauraki, where skeletal remains were found by a member of the public at approximately 5:20am this morning.
At this stage the remains are believed to human.
Police are still at the scene and are currently in the process of recovering the remains.
