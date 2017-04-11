Missing Wellington man located

|
The 66-year-old man who was reported missing from the Cardiff Crescent area of Cannons Creek, Porirua yesterday has been found safe and well.
He was located in Wellington central last night.
Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information.
