$1.6m for new classrooms at St Leonards Road School, Auckland

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 10:13

Around $1.6 million will be invested to provide three additional classrooms at St Leonard’s Road School in Kelston, Auckland, Associate Education Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"This is part of our ongoing investment to address roll growth, particularly in Auckland which is our fastest-growing city," says Ms Kaye.

"St Leonards Road School is located in an area servicing a burgeoning population, and the three extra teaching spaces will be a welcome addition to help accommodate the impact of this on the school’s roll."

The new classrooms will be modular buildings.

"Modular classrooms are very adaptable and meet standards of modern, permanent structures," says Ms Kaye.

"St Leonards is a school with a strong sense of community and innovative facilities such as adventure playgrounds.

"It’s great to be announcing this additional teaching space to further enhance the school’s ability to achieve its educational vision.

"Today’s announcement follows last month’s announcements of $9.5 million which will deliver 10 new classrooms at Fruitvale Primary School, and $3.8 million for six extra classrooms at Long Bay Primary School.

"This means we’ve announced almost $15 million this year, on top of $158 million announced in June and October last year, for new classrooms in Auckland.

"These investments see us on-track to deliver more than 17,000 new student places in Auckland by 2019.

"Since 2014, around $375 million has also been approved for major redevelopments at 18 Auckland schools. This is part of the greatest spend ever on school infrastructure by a New Zealand government, which so far has seen over $5 billion committed for new and upgraded schools and classrooms since 2008."

St Leonards Road School is part of Te Whanau Matauranga o Kerehana Community of Learning/Kahui Ako.

Communities of Learning are about increasing student achievement, through early education services, schools and tertiary providers working together to share expertise and lift the quality of teaching and learning.