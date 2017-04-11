Auckland Airport coastal clean-up yields surprises

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 10:20

A well-used cricket bat, a tyre and wheel, and a commercial bread delivery tray are among the items MÄngere College students found during Auckland Airport’s annual environmental coastline clean-up.

Anna Cassels-Brown, Auckland Airport’s general manager - people and safety, says, "We’re constantly amazed at the things our staff and students find during our annual coastal clean-up. Our airport coastline is a restricted security area and not accessible to the public, so this event always brings some surprises."

"A few years ago we found a handbag full of credit cards that had been stolen in the late 1980s. That’s a long time for something to be washing around in the harbour and, like the rest of the rubbish we find, it’s much better for the environment that we pick it up and dispose of it properly."

The airport’s clean-up, now in its sixth year and part of the ‘Love your Coast Manukau Harbour’ campaign, is the inspiration of one of the airport’s firefighters. Yesterday’s event brought together 22 students and teachers from MÄngere College, one of Auckland Airport’s closest schools, 24 airport staff and national charity the Sustainable Coastlines Trust for an education session, clean-up and BBQ. This year’s event collected 1,200 litres of rubbish, much of which airport staff will be able to recycle.