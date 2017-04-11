Queenstown AccorHotels plant native trees with school children

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 10:31

Staff from Queenstown’s four AccorHotels properties will dig deep and get their hands dirty next week, helping local schoolchildren plant ‘Trees for Survival’.

And in a Queenstown ‘first’, hotel guests are also being invited to take part, leaving behind a permanent living reminder of their stay in the resort.

Queenstown’s Hotel St Moritz, Sofitel Queenstown, Novotel Queenstown and Mercure Queenstown Resort are all proud to support the New Zealand ‘Trees for Survival’ education programme as it ties in with AccorHotels’ global initiative ‘Plant for the Planet’.

St Moritz and Mercure Queenstown Resort are holding their planting day at the nearby Matakauri Wetland on Thursday April 13 with local youngsters from Queenstown Primary School.

The plants were raised from tiny seedlings provided by AccorHotels in the school’s Growing Unit and around 70 students are expected to take part.

Hotel St Moritz General Manager Jo Finnigan said planting for the planet was part of the hotel’s ambition to offer a "positive hospitality experience".

"Each year we’re delighted to work hand-in-hand with our local community and inspire local youngsters to restore natural habitats and increase biodiversity," said Ms Finnigan.

"Our guests play a huge part in helping us make a difference. We ask guests to help save the environment by reusing their towels throughout their stay, in the knowledge that any water and energy savings will be used to fund tree planting.

"For the first time this year, and because it’s "making it real" for our guests, we’re inviting them to be part of our local planting day so they can experience first-hand what we’re doing to support native ecosystems.

"It’s a fantastic morning spent in the regenerating wetland so I would encourage anyone staying to pop along and help us and our school children to give a little back to our special place here in Queenstown."

The Matakauri Wetland is listed in the Queenstown Lakes District Plan as an area with significant indigenous vegetation which provides food to attract animal species, helps improve water quality and provides habitats for birds.

"Queenstown’s renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, and as an accommodation provider we recognize the need to continue to enhance and preserve this for future generations to enjoy," added Ms Finnigan.

St Moritz prides itself on its economic and environmental practices and is recognised by Qualmark for delivering a quality experience. It has recently been awarded a coveted Qualmark gold rating for its environmental practices.

AccorHotels’ ‘Plant for the Planet’ initiative is part of an overarching Planet 21 programme demonstrating the group’s ambitious goals around four strategic priorities: work with employees, involve customers, innovate with partners and work with local communities.