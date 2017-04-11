LoveOurLakes Easter Hunt treats up for grabs

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 10:45

Little #Rotorock hunters are in for an Easter treat these holidays, with 25 rocks hidden around Rotorua’s Lakes from the afternoon of Tuesday 11 April, 2017, waiting to be discovered and traded in for a special Easter package.

The 25 rocks have been hidden around Lakes Tikitapu, Okareka, Tarawera, Rotorua and Rotoiti. Once found, they can be taken into Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) to claim an Easter package, including a Whittakers chocolate kiwi, drink bottle, pen and bag.

The Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme has teamed up with the Rotorocks Facebook group to create the ‘#LoveOurLakes Easter Hunt’.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Rotorua catchments manager, Linda Goldsmith says the project has been designed to add another layer of fun to enjoying Rotorua’s lakes, as well as creating a greater awareness about their water quality.

"Each of the 25 rocks features a fantastic hand-painted design of some of the tÄonga and pests that can be found in our region, including kakahi (freshwater mussel), trout, koura (freshwater crayfish), water, catfish, lake weed and gorse.

"The #Rotorock craze has been hugely popular in Rotorua, and we thought it would be a fun and engaging way to encourage people to make the most of our lakes, and create greater awareness about them as well."

"Everyone plays a part in taking care of our lakes and there are small things we can all do, such as cleaning boats to stop the spread of lake weed and catfish, or removing harmful plants on the land such as gorse."

The Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme is a partnership between Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, with funding from the Ministry for the Environment.

The programme is focusing on protecting and restoring water quality in the Rotorua lakes for the enjoyment and use of future generations.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is located at 1125 Arawa Street and is open weekdays from 8.30am-5pm. Please note, offices will be closed from Good Friday April 14, 2017 and will re-open on Tuesday April 18, 2017.