It’s time to prepare for more rain

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 11:11

There is a Severe Weather Watch in place for the heavy rain that we are expecting tomorrow and Thursday. Today is a good day to prepare by checking any drains and cesspits around your home or workplace are clear.

Think about whether you need to travel during the rain and if you do then watch your speed and following distances, allow extra time.

"Council has undertaken its own severe weather preparation checklist and we have staff and contractors available to respond during the period of heavy rain over the next couple of days if needed", says Paul Baunton, Manager: Emergency Management at Tauranga.