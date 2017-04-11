Tauranga's new tidal stairs and pier opening today

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 11:11

Tauranga waterfront’s new tidal stairs, pier and pontoon are opening to the public today. "This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Tauranga’s waterfront and enjoy renewed connections to the water", says Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout.

People can head down and dip their toes in the water, enjoy a coffee or a bite to eat from the local shops while sitting on the steps and soaking up Tauranga’s beautiful harbour.

Etched into the stairs is a karakia and story about Tauranga and it is possible to see different parts of this depending on the tide level. "Alongside the new steps and pier, the incorporation of public art into the facility has been important to this project and to reflect Tauranga’s marine history and connections", says Kelvin.

Artist Elliot Collins worked closely with Ngai Tamarawaho in the development of the artwork and use of the karakia. The karakia and poetry have been painted in colours reflecting the surrounding environment. The beautiful Karakia o Mauao etched into the tidal steps, which was approved for use by local tangata whenua, tells of how the mountain arrived at its present home at the water’s edge and how the features of the land and harbour were formed on its journey.

There is also a poem written alongside the karakia, written by Elliot Collins in English, which tells a different story of the feeling and experiences you have on the waterfront now. "My artwork draws on Tauranga’s Maori and Pakeha history, blended with contemporary concepts, it will act as an aspirational symbol for the future of the city. The karakia for the city will be a wish or desire of hope for the future", says Elliot. Artistic lighting will be installed along the pier, designed by Marcus McShane, which adds another dimension to this whole area.

People can now wander along the new pier and enjoy the fantastic view across the water, but remember Surf Lifesaving New Zealand’s water safety messages - check the water conditions first if you want to go swimming or jump off the bombing platform. Please also keep children away from the car parking area and watch out for trains.

Planning is underway for a formal opening event and ceremony on Saturday, 6 May 2017 in collaboration with Paradox Street Art Festival that is being held on the waterfront.