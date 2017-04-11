Whanganui Police investigate indecent assault

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 12:06

Whanganui Police are investigating the indecent assault of a 17-year-old girl on Sunday 9 April.

The victim was walking across the left side of the Dublin Street bridge (from Whanganui East) at around 3.30 that afternoon with her family dog, a dark-coloured labrador. She overtook a man walking by himself in the same direction and carried on walking in front of him.

When the victim got to the Somme Parade side of the bridge, she turned left and then left again, on to the walkway under the Dublin Street Bridge. She was then approached from behind and indecently assaulted by the man she had overtaken on the bridge.

The victim turned and swore at the man, who then ran off along Somme Parade. He was observed by a witness crossing the road and running up Plymouth Street.

The man is described as early-mid 20s, approximately 6 foot 3 tall, of average/medium build, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He has acne scarring or freckles on his cheeks and was wearing a black t-shirt with white on it, jogger-style shorts, and sneakers.

Police believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, and we’d like to hear from anyone who saw a man fitting this description in the area around the time of the assault; or anyone who believes they may have information which could help us identify this man.

Please contact Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 if you can help. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.