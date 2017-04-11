Safety improvements for Queen Street intersections with service lanes in Levin

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 12:23

Safety improvement road-works are to be carried out where the north and central service lanes meet with Queen Street in Levin’s town centre.

Pedestrian safety will be improved by reducing crossing distances and increasing visibility, while traffic safety will be improved by preventing Central Lane traffic from crossing four lanes of traffic to turn right onto Queen Street or continue straight onto North Lane.

This work is scheduled to begin after Easter and completed in May 2017.

Horowhenua District Council’s Roading Projects Team Leader Daniel Haigh says that concerns had been raised about pedestrian safety at the intersections during previous Long Term Plan public consultation.

"Council roading engineers investigated and validated these safety concerns," Mr Haigh said.

"A design has been produced which aims to remediate the pedestrian safety concerns, as well as address the traffic safety issues identified during the investigation."