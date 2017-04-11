Anzac story still holds true for Mayor Ray Wallace

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 12:36

The Anzac values of commitment to country and to each other are as relevant today as they were on the Gallipoli shore more than a century ago, says Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace.

As communities across the city prepare to honour the sacrifice of New Zealand service men and women over the years, Mayor Wallace says it is important the values they fought for and lived by never be forgotten.

"The examples of our service men and women - past and present - their duty to others, of uniting under a common cause, of selflessness, of moral courage and, sadly, of great sacrifice are high ideals that can guide each of us in times of great adversity and in our daily lives."

The Anzac story is a deep part of us and its timeless relevance is seen in the resurgence of interest and participation in Anzac Day over recent years, he says.

A key reason for the development of the Anzac Lawn outside the War Memorial Library, two years ago, was to make space for larger Anzac Day attendances.

In Lower Hutt, a parade and dawn service will be held at the Cenotaph on Anzac Day, adjacent to the Lower Hutt War Memorial Library, starting at 5.45am. A civic service will be held at the Cenotaph at 9.45am.

Services and parades will also be held at Wainuiomata, Naenae/Taita, Petone, Eastbourne and Stokes Valley. For details: huttcity.govt.nz/anzac-2017

The War Memorial Library will have an Anzac Day display. On 11 April, the library will host a workshop, assisting people researching those who served in World War One. More information is available at the libraries’ website.