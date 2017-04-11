Education expo goes on tour

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 13:31

Education Minister Hekia Parata has launched the first regional tour of an education expo showcasing tools and resources available to Communities of Learning | Kahui Ako.

"For the first time we have brought together all the tools and resources available to support teachers and principals in one expo," says Ms Parata.

"The education expo first ran at the National Cross Sector Forum in Auckland in March and we received really positive feedback from participants who attended."

91% of participants who responded to a survey at the end of the event said they learned something new that they would share with others. 90% found the overall experience of the Forum relevant, while 93% said it was useful.

"Each forum will have a regional flavour but the theme will continue to be personalised pathways for kids through quality teaching in Communities of Learning | KÄhui Ako.

"The tools and resources on display are available to teachers and principals in Communities to support every single child and young person from 0-18 years of age to progress and achieve along their education pathway."

Resources being demonstrated include:

- The Learning Progression Frameworks and the Progress and Consistency Tool which support teachers to determine the progress their students are making at an individual level.

- The Local Curriculum Smart Tool which helps KÄhui Ako to engage their students in learning, anchored in and inspired by their local environment, economy, history and people.

- Te RÄngai KÄhui Ako Ä-Iwi to spark community engagement in developing strong, sustainable pathways in MÄori medium education.

"There are a lot of changes taking place in education, all designed to create a system focused on the children in it, on their progress and achievement. From the Funding Review to the Education Act Update and the creation of Communities of Learning we’re working to create a dynamic education system fit for the 21st century.

"The regional expos are about bringing all these changes together to inspire and challenge our education leaders; to demonstrate the many tools and resources we’re putting in place to support them to build a better future for all young New Zealanders."