Six charged after significant meth investigation in Wellington

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 13:41

Six people have today been arrested on a range of methamphetamine related-offences, following a significant Police investigation targeting the supply and distribution of methamphetamine in the Wellington region by members of the Porirua Mongrel Mob.

The investigation has been under way for some time and utilised a range of tactics, including the use of listening devices and the infiltration of the gang by undercover officers.

Wellington Police this morning searched a number of residential properties in Porirua and have so far uncovered approximately $400,000 cash, 10 firearms, and two stolen motorbikes estimated to be worth around $30,000.

A number of safes were also found during the searches, the contents of which are yet to be examined by Police.

Police’s Asset Recovery Unit has been assisting the investigation team and so far today has restrained $1,815,000 worth of assets, including two residential properties, thirteen vehicles, two boats, and a jet-ski.

"Today’s arrests follow a lengthy investigation by Wellington Police into the supply and distribution of a significant amount of methamphetamine - believed to be around 20 kg - in the Wellington region by members of the Porirua Mongrel Mob," says Detective Inspector Mike Arnerich.

"According to the Drug Harm Index, which is published by the Ministry of Health, the social cost each year per kg of amphetamine-type stimulants is $1,239,000 - making the social cost of the methamphetamine supply uncovered by this investigation nearly $25 million."

Those arrested in Wellington this morning are a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman.

They are scheduled to appear in the Porirua District Court this afternoon on a range of methamphetamine-related charges, including supplying a Class A drug, possession to supply a Class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Two people were also arrested in Auckland this morning as part of this operation - a 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. They are scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court this afternoon.

In total, the six arrested face 52 charges between them and further charges may follow.

"This morning’s arrests will have a major impact on the supply chain in the wider Wellington region, as well as the distribution network in Auckland."

"The monetary value of the methamphetamine supply uncovered by this investigation is significant, but the social cost of this drug to our communities is much, much higher."

"Methamphetamine is a very harmful and highly addictive drug. We’ve shown today that Police will use everything in our power to dismantle and destroy drug dealing syndicates, and prevent the social cost methamphetamine inflicts on our families and communities."