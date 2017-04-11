More rain on the way for Bay of Plenty

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 13:45

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Flood Management Team is working with Metservice meteorologists around what this morning’s Bay of Plenty Severe Weather Warning will mean.

Duty Flood Manager Peter Blackwood, says he wants to assure the community that we are doing everything we can.

"With the information we currently have available, the bulk of the rain is going to arrive Thursday and it looks like coastal communities are going to be hit the worst. Severe gales are also predicted along the coast which will likely lead to storm surges and flooding of coastal margins.

"With more rain expected in the coming days a number of precautions are being taken in the Edgecumbe area. We are working closely with Trustpower to lower the Matahina dam to the lowest levels ever recorded. Our pumps along the Rangitikei are also going full speed to remove water from flooded areas and there are ongoing inspections of the stop banks.

"Outside of the eastern Bay, the Okere gates have been open for more than two weeks and are discharging flood water from Lakes Rotoiti and Rotorua at capacity. There are no further steps we can take to lower these lake levels and residents should expect some flooding around lake margins.

Our pumps in the lower Kaituna have also been going flat tack", says Mr Blackwood.

"We will know more by the end of today and will send another update then. We will also issue regular updates in the lead up to this weather," says Mr Blackwood.