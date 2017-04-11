Mass dash to get away these holidays

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 15:17

International Destination Avg Return Airfares

1. Sydney $454

2. Melbourne $473

3. Brisbane $552

4. Nadi $796

5. Delhi $1,263

6. London $1,762

7. Gold Coast $455

8. Denpasar-Bali $995

9. Manila $1,036

10. Rarotonga Island $708

11. Los Angeles $1,347

12. Bangkok $1,025

13. Apia $681

14. Tokyo $1,121

15. Mumbai $1,316

Almost 250,000 Kiwis are searching for getaways to take advantage of the upcoming Easter and ANZAC Day public holidays with travellers most likely to depart this Good Friday (10 per cent), according to the latest data from Cheapflights.co.nz.

Nathan Graham, Regional Sales Manager at Cheapflights ANZ, said: "Australia remains the favourite over the Easter and ANZAC Day break, home to four of the top 10 most popular destinations with Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane topping the list. With frequent and shorter flights, and affordable airfares - averaging $930 return across the continent - it’s no surprise it is the go to holiday hot spot."

The research also shows:

Avoid flying on a Friday - not only is it the most popular time for Kiwis to take to the skies, it is also the most expensive day of the week to depart throughout April

Those from Auckland are most likely to get away (70 per cent), followed by travellers from Christchurch (12 per cent) and Wellington (9 per cent)

Auckland (21 per cent), Christchurch (19 per cent) and Wellington (16 per cent) are also the most popular domestic destinations

What are your thoughts on this story? We can provide further information on travel search behaviours as well as commentary from Nathan Graham on request.