Elderly Takahe passes away at Pukaha Mount Bruce

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 15:53

Pukaha Mount Bruce staff and volunteers were deeply saddened by the recent passing of Bud a resident takahÄ.

Bud celebrated his 21st birthday on January the 7th 2017. Over the past few weeks his health had swiftly deteriorated. Due to his advanced age he was being monitored for age related heart deterioration, cataracts and sudden weight loss. Bud was one of a pair of takahÄ at Pukaha Mount Bruce. Bud arrived at Pukaha in 2005 after failing to pair and breed on the predator free island Tiritiri Matangi.

As a youngster Bud had been incorrectly sexed as a female and named "Blossom". When the mistake was realised, he was renamed to the more gender suitable "Bud".

Bud had delighted both visitors and the Pukaha team over the years with his kind and trusting manner. Bud could often be seen at Pukaha’s daily takahÄ talk eating out of a ranger’s hand. "It would never get old, having Bud stroll over to you and take food right from your hand. It was always a bit of a "pinch me, I’m dreaming moment" to be hand feeding such a rare and amazing bird" said Ranger Jess Flamy.

One male takahÄ, Natural remains at Pukaha Mount Bruce. The Pukaha team are working with the TakahÄ recovery group to ensure that more takahÄ will be at Pukaha in the near future. The public is welcome to visit Pukaha and pay their respects to Bud at Pukaha’s daily 10:30am takahÄ talk.