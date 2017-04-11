Weather Video: Cyclone Cook’s likely track to New Zealand

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:04

Cyclone Cook has cleared New Caledonia and is now weakening slowly but also heading directly towards New Zealand’s North Island.

We take a look at the all the various computer models and where Cook may end up making landfall - however we also explain why the tropical storm is quite small and how another larger low in the Tasman Sea is working with this tropical low to create some big areas of rain.

Some places may barely affected - but it’s worth closely monitoring.

Here’s the very latest on Cyclone Cook’s path to New Zealand with Philip Duncan from our web studio…

