'Steady progress' on Edgecumbe building inspections

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:36

Whakatane District Council has today been making good progress on getting Edgecumbe residents back into their homes and inspecting properties in the flooded area.

The aim is to inspect 300 houses in Edgecumbe over by the end of tomorrow. The work started this morning with 16 building Inspectors from across the Lakes Coast building cluster

A further 13 building control officers are arriving from Auckland Council to assist tomorrow.

The inspectors have been inspecting each flood damaged house to assess whether structural damage has occurred, the extent of flood damage, and whether it is safe to move back into homes.

Some homes have been moved off their foundations, some brick cladding has collapsed and will likely be deemed dangerous. Many homes will require wall linings to be removed. Silt will need to be removed from under the buildings in order to help the framing to dry out before they can be repaired and become habitable again.

"We will offer owners free building consents to record the process and completion of any repair to a flood damaged home," mayor Tony Bonne announced today. "This independent oversight will provide certainty about the repair process for current and future property owners."

Also, Whakatane District Council is facilitating a meeting tomorrow with representatives of all insurance companies and the Earthquake Commission to help make assessment processes as smooth and possible.

Once building inspections are completed, the council will contact affected owners to discuss the outcome of their assessment and provide them with a copy of it for them and their insurer.

"We will continue to work closely with insurers and property owners to make the recovery process as simple as possible in the circumstances." said Mr Bonne.