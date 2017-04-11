Restoration work coming up for Pompallier Mission

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 17:47

Pompallier Mission, the Heritage New Zealand property in Russell, is about to undergo some much-needed repairs and restoration after Easter.

The historic printery will be closed to visitors as the work - including repairs to plaster and wood, and a new lime wash over the exterior surface of the building - will rejuvenate the iconic Bay of Islands tourist attraction.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the printery at its best again," says the Manager of Pompallier Mission, Scott Elliffe.

"Work will be undertaken in the latter half of April, and is being funded from money raised specifically for Pompallier Mission by donations from Heritage New Zealand supporters at the end of last year. Many people around the country have a strong personal connection with this place, which came through in feedback from those who donated. We’re excited to see work begin, and perhaps meet some of those who helped fund the work so we can personally acknowledge their support."

Although the printery will be closed during the time this work will be undertaken, visitors will still able to browse the fabulous gift shop and enjoy great espresso and scrumptious French croissants with genuine conserve at the neighbouring Pompallier Mission Coffee House through to the end of April.

The historic building, which was included as a Landmark Whenua Tohunga last year, was built by Bishop Jean-Baptiste Pompallier and his team of French Catholic missionaries in 1842 as a tannery and printery translating church texts from Latin to Te Reo Maori.

The French-style coffee house has been operating since December drawing large numbers of visitors who have enjoyed the café experience. As well as delectable pastries, the coffee house offers its own special ‘Bishop’s Brew’ French Roast crafted by Vivace Espresso to reflect the character and qualities of the site, and has drawn rave reviews on Trip Advisor.

"The coffee house has certainly found its niche, and complements the sanctuary-like nature of the property," says Scott.

"People have been able to ‘decompress’ and truly relax while enjoying the beauty of the Pompallier Mission gardens and the wonderful outlook over the Bay of Islands, which has proven to be very conducive to reflection and conversation. It’s certainly a winning combination."