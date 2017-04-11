SH25 Ruamahunga slip re-opens to single lane

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 18:17

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that State Highway 25 has re-opened to a single lane at the site of the Ruamahunga slip, with stop/go traffic control in place.

Geotechnical engineers have been on the site of the Ruamahunga slip on the Thames-Coast Road (State Highway 25) since this morning, and have identified a larger slip behind the original one.

While the remnants of last Thursday night’s slip is currently stable, there is an increased risk that it will come down again, especially with heavy rain forecast to fall on the Coromandel Peninsula from Wednesday night. The slip and the area behind it will now be subject to constant monitoring to detect any movement and further risk of slips.

A stop/go traffic control system is in place to keep vehicles away from the bottom of the slip to minimise risk to motorists. The stop/go traffic control is expected to remain in place for the rest of the week and over the Easter holiday. People should expect delays if travelling through this section of the Thames-Coast Road.

With the imminent rainfall predicted to land on the Coromandel Peninsula, the Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence is advising people to be prepared if coming for the Easter break. Make sure that you have sufficient food, water and medical supplies and be prepared for slips on the road and delays as we work to clear them.

Check the latest weather conditions here: http://www.metservice.com/national/home