Police name workplace accident victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of a man who died in a workplace accident in the Queenstown area yesterday afternoon (Monday 10 April).
He was Phillip Anderson Loving, 63-years-old, of the United States and the Queenstown area.
Mr Loving, an American citizen, died after a work truck trapped him against a wall while working on a septic tank at Closeburn Station yesterday afternoon.
The second man, a 19-year-old, who was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries remains in a stable condition.
Police’s thoughts are with Mr Loving’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.
WorkSafe has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.