Police name SH1 crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a single car crash on State Highway 1 near Pohuehue on Sunday 2 April.
He was 26-year-old Hiawe Demetrius Brown of Whangarei.
Police extend their thoughts to Mr Brown's friends and family at this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the crash
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.