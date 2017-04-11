Heavy rain for many parts of NZ

Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 - 21:37

A slow-moving low lies over the eastern Tasman Sea. Its associated front is expected to bring periods of heavy rain to the north and west of the South Island, also Otago, then spread to the North Island on Wednesday. The rain over parts of the North Island is espected to continue into Thursday or even Friday in some regions. Rainfall accumulations could exceed 200mm over Bay of Plenty and Taupo over 45 hours from late Wednesday morning, with lesser amounts in other areas.

Further, Cyclone Cook is expected to cross from about Bay of Plenty to Hawkes Bay Thursday night or Friday morning with further heavy rain, large swells and an area of damaging severe gales. The precise track of the low centre may change as the cyclone approaches, but it's likely that a number of regions in the North Island will be affected, and additional Warnings and Watches for both Heavy Rain and Severe Gales will probably be issued on Wednesday.

People should be aware that the heavy rain forecast will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, and may cause flooding and slips.

Driving conditions could also be hazardous, so people will need to take extra care on the roads, and even consider altering their Easter travel plans.