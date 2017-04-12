Residents advised to prepare ahead of forecasted weather event

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 10:32

Heavy rain is expected to hit the Bay of Plenty from midday today and residents are being warned to take all necessary precautions.

The region is expecting 200 to 250mm of rain in the 48 hours from midday today to midday on Friday. The bulk of the rain is expected to arrive tomorrow on Thursday and coastal communities are expected to be the worst-hit. Severe gales are also predicted along the coast, which will likely lead to storm surges and flooding of coastal margins.

Clinton Naude, Group Controller for the Bay of Plenty, says people should be prepared.

"The Bay of Plenty region is already dealing with the effects of Ex-Cyclone Debbie, which saw extensive rain fall in the region last week. With further rain set to arrive from today people should observe natural warning signs. If you’re living near a river, low lying or coastal area and concerned or feeling unsafe don’t wait for official alerts to act."

"Take this time to get your Grab and Go kits ready, especially if you’re living in low-lying coastal areas. Keep up to date with Civil Defence advice and make sure you have a plan on where to go should you have to evacuate."

People can sign up for Bay of Plenty Civil Defence text alerts by texting the two letters for your area to 2028:

TA - Tauranga

WB - Western Bay

KA - Kawerau

WH - WhakatÄne

RO - Rotorua

OP - ÅpÅtiki

People can also follow the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence or visit the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence website at www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz for information about how to get ready before an event.