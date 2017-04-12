Rubbish and recycling over Easter and Anzac day

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 11:26

Hamilton’s kerbside rubbish and recycling will be collected one day later due to the Easter long weekend and ANZAC Day.

To check collection dates residents can visit the Council’s Facebook page or their rubbish and recycling website www.fightthelandfill.co.nz.

Normal trading hours for the Refuse Transfer Station are between 7:30am to 4:30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 4pm on Sundays and public holidays (this includes Easter Monday and ANZAC Day).