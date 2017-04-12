Decile replacement too important to rush - NZEI

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 11:44

NZEI Te Riu Members are very concerned that decisions around a major review of the school decile funding system are being rushed through before there is evidence that the new model will improve children's education.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart and other members are currently working with the Government on a replacement for the decile funding system and were surprised by revelations yesterday that a proposal was heading to Cabinet in the next couple of weeks.

"Decisions around a new model to replace deciles need to be based on what's best for children, not about fitting in with political timetables," Mrs Stuart said.

"The Government had agreed to work with the profession in order to get these changes right. Today I'll be asking the Education Minister why it appears that teachers, parents and students have again been sidelined as politicians rush through another major change to education.

"The new system being discussed - a predictive risk index - raises huge privacy concerns that we are not convinced have been addressed. The education and privacy of every child in New Zealand is at stake. Its crucial that we get this right," Mrs Stuart said.