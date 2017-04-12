Avondale Police investigating indecent exposure incidents

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 11:52

Avondale Police are investigating two incidents where a male has indecently exposed himself to young girls in Blockhouse Bay and Hillsborough.

The first incident occurred between 4pm and 4.15pm on Friday 24 March 2017.

The two girls, who are both 12-years-old were in the Blockhouse Bay Recreational Reserve on Whitney Street when they were approached by a male who had exposed himself and touched one of the girls.

They have quickly left the area.

The male offender is described as being aged in his late 20s to early 30s, Caucasian with tanned skin.

He is said to be tall and of normal to slim build with dark brown hair and a short dark beard.

He was wearing a dark blue cap, a red short-sleeved t-shirt with blue block letters on the front and wearing either light blue knee length shorts or dark blue denim jeans.

The second incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday 28 March 2017.

Two girls aged 12 years old were walking along the western side of Hillsborough Road, opposite the Hillsborough Cemetery.

As they walked between Richardson Road and Goodall Street they have seen a male in the bushes of the cemetery.

As the girls have continued to walk north on Hillsborough Road, the male has walked at the same pace, staying in the bushes and keeping directly across the road from them.

A short time later he has stopped walking and pulled his pants down to expose himself.

The girls have quickly run to one of their home addresses.

The man is described as being Caucasian, in his late 20s, with dark brown hair and stubble on his face.

He was described as being of slim build, wearing a dark blue cap with a dark grey t-shirt.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray says there is a strong possibility that these two incidents are linked.

"We are now asking for members of the community who may have information which can assist police to contact us.

It may be something minor that you have seen but we want to hear about it."

Police have increased patrols around the area and are following a number of lines of enquiry,

"The behaviour of this man is unacceptable and we want to identify and locate him as soon as possible.

We also want to remind our community that if they are in a situation where they feel unsafe to call 111 as soon as they can," says Detective Senior Sergeant Sergeant Murray.

Police do not believe that these incidents are related to a report on Monday in Blockhouse Bay where a nine-year-old girl was approached by a male and offered a ride.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avondale CIB on 09 820 5784.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.