SST: Mongrel Mob shows its true colours - again

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:00

From time to time silly politicians and others say gangs are "just another form of whanau" or claim they are fraternal organizations not much different from the Masons or the Rotary club. Yesterday’s massive drug bust in Porirua is a stark reminder that the Mongrel Mob and other gangs are in fact evil associations of outlaws and the criminally minded.

"Sensible Sentencing congratulates the Police for the successful bust of the Porirua Mongrel Mob - a bust that yielded $400,000 in no doubt illegally gained cash, a heap of firearms, and 25 million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine - 20 kg of the worst drug in the country. It is reassuring to know the Police are well aware of the true nature of the Mongrel Mob even if Dame Tariana Turia isn’t" said Sensible Sentencing Trust gang spokesman David Garrett.

"I sat behind Dame Tariana in parliament. Often I made speeches about the true nature of the ethnic gangs, she would murmur ‘they are just another whanau’ - but never quite loud enough for the Hansard reporters to hear and record it" Garrett said.

"Well, I stand with the police who know very well that the Mongrel Mob and other gangs are in fact evil organizations responsible for untold misery, including rape and other serious violence, protection rackets, intimidation of ordinary citizens, widespread public disorder whenever they feel like it, and the organized manufacture and distribution of pure methamphetamine" said Garrett.

"And let us be quite clear - these activities are not just confined to the ethnic gangs; gangs such as the Head Hunters and the Hells Angels, while generally keeping a lower profile, are just as bad. A few weeks ago police arrested a number of members of the Head Hunters on methamphetamine related charges, albeit a lesser quantity than that seized from the Mongrels in Porirua yesterday"

"Labour MP Stuart Nash recently revealed that gang members are apparently able to obtain firearms licences, notwithstanding the fact that the holders of those licences must be ‘fit and proper persons.’ We join with Mr Nash in calling for an immediate end to this ridiculous situation. We say gang members can, by definition, never be ‘fit and proper persons’ able to hold a firearms licence" said Garrett

"The government should immediately amend the legislation to prevent patched gang members from holding or obtaining a firearms licence, and cancel any such licences held by patched gang members forthwith"

"Gangs are a cancer in our community. The government ought to study attempts to outlaw them in Australia and other countries to learn from those countries’ mistakes, and then chart a course to rid our country of gangs. Dame Tariana Turia thinks New Zealand should be smoke free by 2025. We say aiming to be gang free would be a much more worthy objective"