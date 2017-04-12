Caution urged in wider Waikato region as weather sets in

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:36

Waikato region residents are being urged to exercise caution on the roads, be aware of the potential for flooding hazards and move stock to higher ground where necessary, given the wild weather setting in further today.

Ex-tropical Cyclone Cook is continuing to head towards New Zealand. It is currently tracking further west than what was projected yesterday.

This means that it may affect the Waikato region more than predicted yesterday, said Waikato Regional Council hazards team leader Rick Liefting.

"We urge people to stay up to date with weather warnings and take precautions to protect themselves, their families, pets and property if the situation deteriorates markedly."

The following heavy rain and severe wind warnings are in place across the region:

- Coromandel Peninsula: 150 to 205 millimetres of rain is possible in 39 hours from 9am Wednesday to midnight Thursday; and wind of up to 150km/hour or more possible from Thursday afternoon with large waves of 5 metres or more on the eastern Coromandel coast.

- Taupo: 150 to 205 mm in 39 hours from 9am Wednesday to midnight Thursday; and wind of up to 150km/hour or more possible from Thursday afternoon until early Friday.

- Waikato and Waitomo: 100 to 150 mm in 33 hours from midday today to 9pm Thursday; and wind of up to 140km/hour or more possible from Thursday afternoon until midnight Friday

On the Coromandel Peninsula there is potential for further slips and flooding to occur and debris flows during periods of high intensity rainfall. These could lead to road closures. See the NZ Transport Agency website for updates.

Extreme care should be taken around at high tide times on the eastern Coromandel coast (approximately 0836 and 2100 Thursday and 0916 and 2141 Friday). Care should also be taken on the Firth of Thames coast.

Meanwhile, Lake Taupo’s level and the Waikato River system are being closely monitored by the regional hazards team and Mercury.

Property owners at Taupo should be aware the lake is expected to rise approximately another half a metre from current levels over this week based on the latest forecasts.

The hazards team and the council’s flood response team are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as required.