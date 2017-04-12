Taupo residents advised to prepare for heavy rain

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:40

The MetService has a severe weather warning in place for the TaupÅ District with up to 250mm of rain expected. Cyclone Cook is expected to bring severe gales along with the heavy rain. The peak intensity is expected to be 30 to 40mm per hour with thunderstorms possible.

The TaupÅ District is NOT currently in a state of emergency. However, the district’s Emergency Operations Centre is on standby.

There are things you can do to limit the weather's impact on you and your home.

Remove leaves and debris from gutters.

Clear your storm drains, downpipes and drainage areas of any debris.

Ensure water flow paths are clear so stormwater can escape.

Make sure windows and doors are properly secured.

Move outdoor furniture indoors if it could get damaged.

Avoid driving unless necessary as it can be extremely hazardous in heavy rain.

Beware of flash floods.

We also need to prepare for the possibility of flooding. Civil Defence has some key messages which are useful for responding to a flood.

Before a flood

- Know where the closest high ground is and how to get there.

- Assemble emergency survival items for your home:

Torch with spare batteries or a self-charging torch

Radio with spare batteries

Wind and waterproof clothing, sun hats, and strong outdoor shoes.

First aid kit and essential medicines

Blankets or sleeping bags

Pet supplies

Toilet paper and large rubbish bags for your emergency toilet

Face and dust masks

Non-perishable food (canned or dried food)

Food, formula and drinks for babies and small children

Water for drinking. At least 3 litres per person, per day

Water for washing and cooking

A primus or gas barbeque to cook on

A can opener

Assemble a portable getaway kit including: Torch and radio with spare batteries

Any special needs such as hearing aids and spare batteries, glasses or mobility aids

Emergency water and easy-to-carry food rations such as energy bars and dried foods in case there are delays in reaching a welfare centre or a place where you might find support. If you have any special dietary requirements, ensure you have extra supplies

First aid kit and essential medicines

Essential items for infants or young children such as formula and food, nappies and a favourite toy

Change of clothes (wind/waterproof clothing and strong outdoor shoes)

Toiletries - towel, soap, toothbrush, sanitary items, toilet paper

Blankets or sleeping bags

Face and dust masks

Pet supplies

Important documents such as formal identification, financial documents (e.g. insurance politice and mortgage information) and precious family photos.

Visit the MetService website at http://www.metservice.co.nz to keep up to date with the latest weather forecast.

For State Highway information, visit NZTA’s website at www.nzta.govt.nz.

For power outages or information, contact your local lines company.

Contact Unison on 0800 2 UNISON (0800 2 864 766) or visit the Unison website at www.unison.co.nz.

Contact The Lines Company on 0800 367 546 or visit The Lines Company website at www.thelinescompany.co.nz.