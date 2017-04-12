Taumarunui courthouse upgrade underway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Work is underway on the most significant upgrade to the Taumarunui courthouse in 40 years, says Justice Minister Amy Adams.
"The $1.4 million upgrade includes interior redecoration, exterior surface refresh and cell upgrade," says Ms Adams.
"A key part of the upgrade will be improved security features including a screened-off secure dock. This will provide enhanced security to the community."
The courthouse was built in 1970 and hosts a single courtroom and a cell.
"The upgrade will bring the facilities up to modern standards and future-proof the courthouse for years to come," says Ms Adams.
Contractors have started work this week and aim to have the job completed in November.
The courthouse is a hearings-only facility and last year dealt with around 660 cases.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.