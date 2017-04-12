Taumarunui courthouse upgrade underway

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 13:06

Work is underway on the most significant upgrade to the Taumarunui courthouse in 40 years, says Justice Minister Amy Adams.

"The $1.4 million upgrade includes interior redecoration, exterior surface refresh and cell upgrade," says Ms Adams.

"A key part of the upgrade will be improved security features including a screened-off secure dock. This will provide enhanced security to the community."

The courthouse was built in 1970 and hosts a single courtroom and a cell.

"The upgrade will bring the facilities up to modern standards and future-proof the courthouse for years to come," says Ms Adams.

Contractors have started work this week and aim to have the job completed in November.

The courthouse is a hearings-only facility and last year dealt with around 660 cases.