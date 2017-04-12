Hamilton Zoo raises over $50k for conservation

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 12:55

Hamilton Zoo’s Conservation Fund has raised more than $50,000 for conservation projects in New Zealand and around the world since its inception in 2008.

International beneficiaries of funds raised at Hamilton Zoo include the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Sierra Leone, 21st Century Tiger, Save the Rhino International and the Red Panda Network.

Locally, the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust, the Kea Conservation Trust and the NZ Falcon breed for release programme among others have received financial support. The fund has also supported zoo keepers involved in work on the ground with various conservation organisations around the world.

Supporting in situ conservation projects we’re supporting the experts, says Hamilton Zoo Curator Catherine Nichols.

"Our job in the zoo is advocacy and education for our visitors and it’s a privilege to also be able to give money to organisations making a difference in these species natural habitats," she says.

"Money raised comes from a variety of sources. We gratefully receive donations and 10 per cent of the price of animal encounters also goes to the fund. We appreciate the generosity and passion for wildlife from our visitors, as it enables us to help enhance care and protection of wildlife where it matters most."

Conservation Organisation / Amount given since 2008

ARAZPA - Year of the frog / $4,000

Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary / $4,500

Kea Conservation Trust / $10,021

21st Century Tiger / $14,500

Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust / $4,000

Project Echo / $250

NZ Falcon Breed for release programme / $2,000

ZAA/Traffic / $12,000

Save the Rhino Int. / $2,000

Red Panda Network / $1,000

To contribute to Hamilton Zoo’s Conservation Fund and be part of the future for wildlife, visit the conservation page at hamiltonzoo.co.nz