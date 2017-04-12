Fatal crash in Patetonga

Wednesday, 12 April, 2017 - 13:51

Police and ambulance are in attendance at a fatal vehicle crash on State Highway 27 in Hauraki.

The two-vehicle collision happened around midday just south of Patetonga.

One person is deceased and two others are being extracted from the first vehicle with serious injuries.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle is in a stable condition being attended to by ambulance.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Mangawara Road for southbound traffic, and Maukoro Landing Road for northbound traffic.

Motorists are reminded to please drive to the conditions and with care and patience, particularly in the wet weather.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.